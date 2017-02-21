50 years ago: Seamen welcomed on visit home, Jenny Ogren passes

In the Feb. 22, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Cayman Brac correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“Feb 7th, Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Scott of Spot Bay received the gift of a daughter – at home (8 pounds, Nurse Petrona Bodden).

“Feb 11th, Mr. and Mrs. George Jackson of Creek received the gift of a daughter – at home (9 pounds, Nurse Petrona Bodden).

“Overseas: Edward Torricelli (6 pounds, 11 ounces) was born to Capt. and Mrs. O. (Bill) Hunter of Delray Beach, Florida on Dec. 31, 1966. A brother for William. The Hunters are also of Little Cayman.

“Welcome home to National Bulk Carriers Inc. seamen on vacation, Attlee Bodden, ex. Ore Mercury, and Ernest Ebanks, ex Corco, both of the West End. Attlee met with an accident aboard ship from which he is recuperating.

“News has been received of the death last month of Mrs. Virginia (Jenny) Ogren, eldest sister of Captains R.C. and Morris Foster, Roselyn, Mrs. Edward Hurlston and Mrs. Lousia Kirkconnell of this island. The late Mrs. Ogren is remembered in the Brac as a trained midwife in the early years of this century. Her first marriage was to William, the eldest of the Kirkconnell brothers, and she was widowed early. In 1919, she left here to reside in the U.S.A. Her second husband preceded her in death years ago. Our condolence is extended to their only child, Miss Alice Ogren of St. Petersburg, Florida.

“We have been happy to have among us for the past three weeks Capt. Charles Kirkconnell of Kingston and of Stake Bay visiting with his mother, Mrs. Olivine Kirkconnell. Our thanks are due to Captain Charles for his leadership in communicating with government in our ‘air travel’ difficulties. Fully appreciating that Government was carrying out its responsibility, undoubtedly the visit of MLA Burns Rutty appointed by His Honour in answer to our petitions brought about clearer vision and better understanding. Thank you, Capt. Charles, for the exercise in passive, determined, constructive representation. Out of his wider experience he has offered the suggestion that the name and address of CBA Ltd. agents, advertised, would greatly improve communications.

“Mr. and Mrs. Alston Scott of West End were at the Creek landing place to greet their son Radley, boatswain on the M.V. Kirktrader, on Sunday morning. Radley is studying navigation and hopes to sit for his Master’s licence soon. The ambition augurs well for the home trade.”

In the same issue, other news included:

“H.M.S. Salisbury will be visiting Cayman Brac from 10 a.m. on March 23 to 8 a.m. on March 24. This warship is commanded by Commander H.M. Ellis, Royal Navy, and arrangements are being made to enable members of the public to visit this ship while she is anchored off Cayman Brac.

“H.M.S. Salisbury, whose name has been given to the class of four Type 61 Aircraft Detection Frigates, was laid down in 1952 and launched on June 25, 1953. The Salisbury was the first ship to be built by Her Majesty’s Dockyard, Devonport, since World War II. The other ships of the Salisbury class are named Chichester, Lincoln nand LLandaff. H.M.S. Salisbury has a standard displacement of 2,100 tons, an overall length of 349 feet, and a beam of 40 feet …

“The Salisbury’s primary role is the direction of carrier-borne and shore-based aircraft and the detection of aircraft. For this, the Salisbury is fitted with highly developed electronic equipment. The ship is also armed with the latest sonar equipment to detect submarines and a triple-barrelled anti-submarine mortar which can fire, with great accuracy, a lethal pattern of charges set to explode at a computed depth around the submarine …

“H.M.S. Salisbury recommissioned on Jan. 7, 1965 at Devonport for a general service commission … After a period of service on the home station the ship sailed for 11 months service east of Suez. During this time the ship was mainly occupied in patrol work in the far east in connection with the Indonesian confrontation and in the middle east with the oil embargo on Rhodesia, and blockade of Beira.”