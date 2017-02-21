Many visitors and residents of the Brac are familiar with Mango Manor in Stake Bay owned by George and Lynne Walton, a historic and scenic property that is operated as a B&B and was featured on the TripAdvisor travel review site as a favorite “Sea View Villa.”

The property owners host get-togethers and community events, and the garden now features a colorful set of murals painted by local schoolchildren.

Built by Capt. Reginald Kirkconnell circa 1933, the original single-story bungalow on the site was transformed somewhat from its original state into its current two-story form, but the building remains on the National Trust’s National Heritage Register.

The house is built on a foundation of ironwood stilts, with walls made of shiplap timber, and features a zinc gable roof. The porch is made of wood and red bricks.

The National Trust site notes that the residence has been a bed and breakfast, a rest home for the elderly and a private residence.