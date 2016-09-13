Brac youngsters had the opportunity to experience a wealth of activities at this year’s Summer Culture Camp.

The YMCA youth development and family services organization partnered with the Brac Heritage House to offer the two-week camp in early August for children ages 5 to 13.

Activities for the first week included art with Conroy Ebanks, a catboat building lecture with Jude and Laura Walton, thatch plaiting with Annelee Ebanks and Isabelle Brown, rope laying and twisting with Leathan and Laurel Martin, a hand line fishing trip with Tenson Scott, and a tour of the historic Spellman McLaughlin home, with storytelling by Norma Scott and Martha Scott.

A tour of the Walton’s Mango Manor house, gardens, private library and Beth Shalom Temple, was also given by Lynne and George Walton. There was also a storytelling workshop with Quincy Brown and a visit from Bonnie Scott Edwards, during which kids played a conservation game.

While there was no camp at the weekend, campers and their parents came together for a Friends and Family Night on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Heritage House. The group watched a slideshow of the week’s activities, and ate a Caymanian coconut dinner prepared by Starrie Scott.

Various snacks, donations and sponsorships were given by the Cayman Brac Beach Resort, Dan and Lisa Scott, Belinda Sanford, Kirkconnell Ltd. and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell.

The second week of camp began on Monday, Aug. 8, with a field trip to Le Soleil D’Or farm, where the children were treated to a healthy snack and got to pick fruits from the grove. The group also visited a goat farm where they got to feed the goats.

The following day, campers went to the beach in search of turtle crawls with the turtle patrol, then stopped in for some play time at West End Community park. The children then walked the nature trails and took part in either a scavenger hunt bingo game, or a tree identification activity with Wallace Platts and Isabelle Brown.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the campers took in a storytelling session with Mr. Brown, and soldier (hermit) crab races. The day continued with lessons on how to make coconut whistlers, with Mr. Scott, and how to dance the quadrille, with Sophia Johnston.

The next day, Laurel Martin taught the children how to make coconut drops and Lance Boley gave a presentation on coconuts and a demonstration on coconut oil pressing.

On the last day of camp, there was some impromptu storytelling, as well as a demonstration and calavan bird trap building competition. A final Friends and Family Night was held on Aug. 13, which featured a slideshow of photos from the camp, a performance of a folk song by the children, and cake and pies made by Laurel Martin and Starrie Scott.

“It was a pleasure to work with the camp leaders Kimberley Conolly, Annelee Ebanks and Phoebe Smith, along with the camp assistant, Quincy Brown, and the volunteer heritage instructors with our sponsors to teach Caymanian heritage and culture to our children of today, adults of tomorrow,” said camp coordinator Simone Scott.

Operations Director for the YMCA of the Cayman Islands Gillian Roffey said, “The Y is so grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with Simone Scott to offer such a unique and culturally rich camp experience to Cayman Brac youngsters.

“We look forward to continuing to help serve the needs of the Cayman Brac community, through the Extended After-School Program and future community initiatives.”