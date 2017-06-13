The Cayman Brac National Trust will host a tea party on June 19 to honor the official 91st birthday of Queen Elizabeth II and to raise money to buy land on the Brac.

The tea party will take place at the Brac Heritage House in Northeast Bay from 4-6:30 p.m.

The event will feature hot and iced teas, sweet and savory scones, mango jam, tropical gazpacho, fancy cakes and sandwiches – all homemade – on the front lawn of the Heritage House.

Trust members are asking people to wear their best Sunday attire to the event, including hats.

A plant sale and art show will also be held, and attendees will have the opportunity to become a members of the Brac National Trust.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Brac District of the National Trust Land fund for buying property on the Brac and conserving natural habitats.

For the past month, Trust members on the Brac have been selling “Split the Pot” raffle tickets and so far more than $1,000 has been collected. Raffle winners will be announced at the event.

Tickets for the event are $7 at the door.