About 50 members of John Gray High School’s music department visited Cayman Brac on June 9 to perform a concert for the island’s students.

Fran McConvey, head of music, said the Grand Cayman school brought its choir, swing band, steel pan band and string ensemble for the event at the Aston Rutty Centre.

“It was a fantastic day,” she said of the concert.

The school chartered a jet to the Brac with the support of Minister Tara Rivers, who helped them with a donation toward the cost of the trip.

“In addition to the larger groups, we had performances from vocal soloist Jaedyn Hanna, pianists Cameron Gilson and Mark Plowright and from cellist Dequan Smith,” said Ms. McConvey.

After the concert, school buses took the students on a tour of the Great Cave and Rebecca’s Cave before they had a buffet lunch at the Brac Beach Resort.

Students from John Gray’s geography and leisure/tourism Year 10 classes came along as well and spent the day touring the island.

The students left for Grand Cayman at 5 p.m.

Ms. McConvey said she hopes Layman E. Scott Sr. High School students can make the trip to Grand Cayman next term for joint workshops and a concert.