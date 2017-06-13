50 years ago: Spelling Bee winners congratulated

​In the June 7, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Cayman Brac Calling” correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“Sincerest congratulations to the champion and runners-up in the Spelling Bee Contest. We are humbly proud of Barbara’s high standard. She went forward in 1966 from Spot Bay Primary on a scholarship to the Secondary Grammar School. Our appreciation is due to LACSA Airlines Inc., CITA, and the hosts in Grand Cayman for their gracious hospitality ​to Mrs. LeVonne Ryan and our six contestants.

“In May we welcome two visitors to our churches: Dr. Dodson Mills, representative of the Southern Baptist community. Dr. Mills, regional coordinator for the Caribbean and for the Campaign of the Americas – a four-year evangelical campaign which originated in Sao Paulo, Brazil – talked of the missionary field in South America. He came to us from Jamaica where he is on loan to the church to help them organise their work through radio and television.

“Mr. Will T. Bodden of ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom’ spent a week in exhortation with members and friends of the Church of God (Full) Gospel Hall, Spot Bay, of which Elder Carl Scott is leader.

“Congratulations to Henry M. Connolly who has achieved his third Asst. Engineer’s License (Liberian). He is currently on the Ore Transport in this capacity. Welcome home, Geddes Grant, ex Ore Chief; Johnie Haven, ex Petro Emperor; Cyril Parchment and Audley Scott, ex S.S. Universe Defiance.

“​Mr. A.F. Dantzler and his Port Captain arrived by chartered flight to interview seamen for a contract he has in Australia, thus opening another source of employment. Mr. Dantzler has approx. 12 tugs engaged in various parts of the world.

“News has been received of the death of Captain Cleveland Bodden, a native of Spot Bay in Kingston Jamaica on May 16. Resident of Kingston and a government employee, he collapsed as he got aboard his ship at Port Royal. It is understood he suffered a heart attack. Captain Cleveland worked for years in Trinidad and Tobago. He was 69 years old. He is survived by his wife Louise, two sons – Ed of New York and Earl of Jamaica, daughter Mrs. Aurelia Tatum of Jamaica, and their families.

“Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Walton of Creek recently completed a five week vacation in Miami made very enjoyable by the greatest hospitality of Caymanian friends and visits to the Miami Seaquarium and the Monkey Jungle, where the animals’ performances were thrilling and amusing.”

Fred rejoined the yacht Danginn in Freeport, Bahamas and Winnie returned home on the 10th, feeling fine.”