50 years ago: New teachers welcomed to the Brac

In the Sept. 14, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Cayman Brac correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“We extend a hearty welcome to the teachers who have joined the staffs in our island for the first time. Freshly graduated from Shortwood Training College are Miss Zelmalee Chisholm, formerly of North Side, whose optional subjects were mathematics, science and physical education, and Mrs. Lilian Barnes (nee Bodden) of George Town, whose optionals were physical education, religious knowledge and history. Mr. James Ryan, after one year in West Bay Primary School, has returned to his alma mater, West End Primary, as head teacher.

“We welcome home Mrs. Olivene Kirkconnell of Stake Bay after her long vacation with her children.

“Welcome home also to Mr. and Mrs. Selbourne Lazzari, Claudette and ‘Bud,’ from their vacation. While Mr. Sellie, who is our genial bus owner and operator, took it quietly at North Side with the family, Mrs. Georgine was away to the Barbados teachers’ conference.

“Capt. and Mrs. Sedley Ritch returned by the Kirksons on Thursday and we are glad for the measure of improved health in Mrs. Ritch after her serious illness.

“We were glad to see Colford Scott, one of our Cayman Brac scholars, who has gone forward to the Secondary Grammar School, vacationing between trips of the Kirk Trader with his aunt and grandfather, Miss Niva and Mr. Isaac Scott of Bamboo Bay.

“Mr. Victor Llewellyn Ritch of Cayman Brac died in Miami, Florida in his 69th year on Monday the 8th. He was the fourth of nine children of the late Joseph and Rhoda Ritch of the Creek.

“In common with many Caymanians, as a young man of 18 years he went to Jamaica to seek employment. He was for several years a warder at the General Penitentiary in Kingston. Later he took a job at Pigeon Island processing crystals from its saltwater pond in an enterprise to develop the salt trade in Jamaica.

“In 1947 he left Kingston to reside in Miami in the employ of Messrs. Banana Suppliers, a shipping corporation operating out of the city. He continued with that firm, his last post being ships’ carpenter on the S.S. Montego, until he retired due to ill health in October 1964. He had a heart condition, angina pectoris, but remained reasonably active. On the 8th, after assisting a neighbour with repairs to his roof, he sat down in a chair and died. A few relatives and close friends attended the funeral …. Beautiful floral tributes included a wreath from his son Haldon who had just arrived back home in Canada after visiting him. One sister, Gladys, Mrs. O.B. Ritch of Cayman Brac, and one brother, Hugh of Philadelphia. Many relatives and friends mourn his loss.”