Dominic Dyer cruised to an easy victory in Saturday’s Fidelity Fun Run. The series got off to a great start, organizers said, as nearly 200 men, women, children and dogs joined in the 2-mile event.

Dyer posted a winning time of 9:57. Runner-up was Jason Saunders in 10:40. Rounding out the top five finishers were Michael Smikle (11:13), Victor Megalhaes (11:26) and Will Edwards (11:38).

On the ladies side of the ledger, Tiffany Cole led the field with a mark of 12:41, followed by Molly Kehoe (13:03), Kiara McLaughlin (13:41), Jayme Thompson (13:54) and Emily Davies (13:59).

Ian Roberton propelled the fastest pram around the course in 15 minutes flat, while Bill Edwards accompanied a swift four-footed friend across the line at 18:08.

Registration for the next two Saturdays as well as other information is available at the same site.

Registration is also possible on race day at the starting point opposite John Gray High School on Walkers Road.

Complete results for the initial outing can be found at www.caymanactive.com.