Hundreds of people will walk, jog or run along West Bay Road on Sunday for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society’s annual Nationwide Stride Against Cancer. Some of those taking part have unique stories about why they are participating in the event, such as Judy Wight, who has been taking part in the walk/run for the last 22 years.

“I do the Stride because I love to exercise and I love running,” said Wight. “What makes this special is because it’s for a good cause. I’ve lost friends to cancer and still have friends with it. When I started out in 1998, I used to walk it, now I’m running the entire 13 miles and I challenge myself each year to see if my timing gets better from previous years.”

The Cancer Society has helped more than 400 cancer patients in need of financial aid, and within the last three years has paid out $1.2 million in assistance. Milton Williams, a prostate cancer survivor, helps out with the annual Stride.

“Personally, I do it to give back to the Cancer Society because of what they did for me when I was going through treatment,” he said. “I started assisting the society since I was first diagnosed in 2017. I voluntarily help out in the mornings with bringing equipment, setting it up and bringing it back.”

Ariana Seales has also been personally touched by the Cancer Society.“Just from my perspective, what CICS does is absolutely amazing,” she said. “They were there for my family, as well. My mom has since passed away, but she got so much support from them and we are so amazed at what they do with the resources that they are given.”

Sunday’s event will include a 13.1-mile run for the timed half-marathon, which begins at 6am. The event will also feature a 6.5-mile walk/run that will start off 30 minutes after the beginning of the longer race. Both races will start and end at Seven Mile Public Beach.

The Cancer Society is asking people to bring their own re-usable water bottles to reduce the amount of plastic that will be used for Stride.

On Saturday, the day before the Grand Cayman walk/run, the Cancer Society will also host the 6.5-mile ‘Little Stride’ on Little Cayman, which begins at 7am. People can register for both events at caymanactive.com or visit the Cancer Society office on Maple Road, beside the Cayman Islands Hospital.