This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, which again will be hosting its annual Nationwide Stride Against Cancer on Sunday, 26 Jan. Since opening its doors two and half decades ago, the Cancer Society has been raising awareness of cancer, providing free vouchers through charity programmes, improving facilities, and making financial aid available to Cayman residents who need assistance.

More than 400 cancer patients have received financial aid, and over the last three years, the organisation has paid out $1,188,521 to patients in need. The Nationwide Stride Against Cancer will see people attempt to run 13.1 miles for the timed half-marathon, which begins at 6am. The event will also feature a quarter-marathon walk/run that will start 30 minutes after the half-marathon begins. Both races will start and end at Seven Mile Public Beach.

“Our record is 1,800 attendees, so we’d like to meet and beat that number this year,” said the Cancer Society’s operations manager, Jennifer Weber. “To that end, we are asking everyone who regularly participates to please put together a squad, a group, a gaggle, a crew, of 10 friends to show their support for the fight against cancer.”

This year, the Cancer Society is asking people to consider bringing their own re-usable water bottle in order to reduce the amount of plastic that will be used for Stride. There are also other changes afoot.

“Everyone knows that the Stride logo on the shirt is always yellow and purple, but this year, we did things a little differently,” Weber said. “This year, the triangle in the middle of the Stride logo was left blank so people can personalise it with a message, a drawing, or colour it in with pink for breast cancer, blue for prostate cancer, maroon for oral cancer, or any of the cancer awareness ribbon colours they choose. It’s a new way to show your support in honour or in memory of a cancer fighter.”

She added, “As a special anniversary element, we are planning to announce some special awards to say a public thank you to special groups and people. We have many people to thank, so we will start thanking people at Stride and continue throughout our anniversary year.”

Early bird registration is $25, until midnight on 11 Jan. Thereafter, registration costs $30.

Little Cayman will also have a 6.5 mile ‘Little Stride’ on Saturday, 25 Jan., that will start and end at the Southern Cross Club. The deadline for registration is 24 Jan. Visit www.cics.ky or www.caymanactive.com to register.