Bodden Town FC continued their dominance in the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League Sunday night after winning their eighth consecutive match with a victory against Alliance FC that ended with Bodden Town scoring five goals at Haig Bodden field.

Bodden Town wasted no time attacking early in the match, with Martin Cruz scoring twice and Lionel Solomon once to put Bodden Town up 3-0 just 16-minutes after kickoff.

Bodden Town’s Ricoh Brown continued the attacking spree when he scored the games’ fourth goal in the 67th minute. Bodden Town took their foot off the gas momentarily in the second half and Alliances’ Homer Gomez capitalised in the 78th to make it 4-1.But Bodden Town’s Karl Solomon scored in added time as Bodden Town earned the 5-1 win.

“I think honestly we started a little rough, a little slow, but after we got two quick goals we started to find our feet to play into our patterns,” said Bodden Town’s Joshewa Frederick after the game. “What it really comes down to is what we do in training, we just take what we learn in training and showcase it here on the field and that’s it. We respect all of our opponents; no game was easy, and nothing was given to us. I love the vibe in our team, and I like the way we are playing, and I hope we keep it up and take this momentum in the next year.”

In other games Elite moved up the CIFA table after beating Roma 2-1. Sunset drew with Future, 1-1.