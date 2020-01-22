Brett Fraser wins gold in Geneva

More than four years after competing at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Cayman’s two-time Olympian Brett Fraser returned to the pool for official competition at the 2020 Geneva International Challenge Meet earlier this month.

Fraser took first in two events and second in another, matching his own Cayman Islands national record in the process.

He won gold in the 50-metres butterfly. His time of 23.66 seconds tied his national mark, which he first registered in the finals of the 2014 Commonwealth Games. He also took first in the 100-metres freestyle in a time of 49.06 seconds. He set a preliminaries round meet record in that same event earlier in the meet by touching the wall in 48.09. The 30-year-old also placed second in the 50 free with a time of 22.54 seconds.