Beach volleyball league sees new A division champs

In week two action of the Corona Beach Volleyball League, JoAnna’s Talls and Smalls beat Sets Offenders in the A division finals. It marked the second week in a row the two top teams faced off in the finals with Sets Offenders winning their first encounter. The team was untouchable throughout the day, winning five consecutive matches. However, JoAnna’s Talls and Smalls were out for redemption after their week-one loss and pulled off a 21-19 victory.

Week two Corona league winners 1 of 3

In the B division, both Boo-ack and The Krusty Krabs made their first appearance in thefinals. It was a back and forth game, but Boo-ack earned bragging rights heading into week three, after securing a 21-19 win.

Lastly, in the C division, The Strays came up short for the second week in a row to Son of a Beach. While The Strays lost, they gave Son of a Beach their toughest match of the day, with a close game that ended 21-18.