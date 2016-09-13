Johnson & Wales University of Providence, Rhode Island, in the United States won the Brac Cup Invitational Men’s Football Tournament, which returned to Cayman Brac after a 12-year hiatus. Here the team poses with their trophy and with Sister Islands MLA and Deputy Governor Moses Kirkconnell.

The team faced some tough competition from the Cayman Brac Football Club and the CI Under-20 National Team in at times challenging conditions during the knockout tournament, Aug. 26-28 at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.