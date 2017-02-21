‘Proud of Them’ youth awards open for nominations

Nominations are being accepted through March 20 for the “Proud of Them” awards, which recognize outstanding efforts by youth ages 10 to 25.

Twelve young people will be chosen from the nominee pool for their achievements in sports, culture, business, community service or professional work. Awardees will be recognized on billboard displays in Grand Cayman for six months.

The Ministry of Youth has partnered again with the National Youth Commission to organize the program.

Commission leader Reverend Donovan Myers said the program shines a light on positive efforts made by youth.

“We must be advocates for our young people. Far too often we focus on the negative, but it is even more important to focus on the positive. Recognition is much more meaningful than we think,” he said in a press release.

Urging residents to submit their nominations, Minister of Youth Osbourne Bodden said in the release, “This is a great opportunity to celebrate our young ambassadors, and show them that hard work really does pay off. We need everyone’s help to ensure that we honour those who are worthy of praise.”

Since 2012, the program has recognized 72 young people.

Nomination forms can be found at www.mcays.gov.ky and submitted to [email protected]