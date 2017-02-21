Chamber Pension Plan teams up with HR society

The Chamber Pension Plan has partnered with the Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals to sponsor their weekly newsletters and website, two breakfast sessions, the annual CISHRP conference and the DisruptHR event.

“When you’re working in human resources, it is crucial to choose the right plan for your employees,” said Chris Bailey, president of CISHRP. “Staff rely on a pension during retirement later on down the line, so it’s important that HR managers choose their providers carefully.”

The announcement follows the Chamber Pension’s revival of its “life stories” campaign, which features members of the plan who share their hopes and ambitions for the future. This round’s featured “brand ambassador” is Briana Bergstrom, teacher and owner of Montessori School of Cayman.

“As a business owner myself, I believe in the local entrepreneurial spirit of Chamber Pension, and I’m proud to say that I support this local organization,” said Ms. Bergstrom.