Decorated pet bowls spread festive cheer

Animal lovers got to dish over their pets at a One Dog At A Time’s charity fundraiser Friday when they decorated and designed food and water bowls for their pooches and cats.

Helped by the creative skills of Three Girls and a Kiln, participants ensured their pets would have some new Christmas bowls, designed by their owners’ own hands.

The event was held at the Montessori School of Cayman.

“The dishes are amazing, I made mine for my dog Snoop’s birthday and he loves both of them,” said Pamela Smith.

Participants used a variety of decorative techniques to decorate the dog bowls which were supplied by organizers. After painting, the bowls were covered with a glaze and then fired to make them waterproof. The colorful dishes were delivered to the pet owners a few days later.

Paula Blane, president of One Dog At A Time, said she appreciated the support and generosity of residents whose donations enable the group to pay for vet bills, food and other equipment for the dogs.

So far this year, the group has sent 157 rescue dogs to New York or Toronto for adoption – double the number of dogs it rescued last year.

“To keep up with the bills and reduce the amount of strays and dogs released from the pound, we are now looking for a location from which we can sell items on a more permanent basis as we currently rely upon using selling websites such as Caymums and eCay, as well as our pop up shop and garage sales,” Ms. Blane said.

The charity is seeking a small building with land to continue its growth, enabling it to sell donated goods and provide extra facilities for the increasing numbers of dogs it rescues.

“If the facility has an outside area for exercising dogs and an area that can be converted [for] house puppies and dogs looking for their forever homes during the day on a temporary basis, that would be ideal,” Ms. Blane explained.

She said the group is growing rapidly and welcomes donations of goods. It is also always happy to welcome new foster families.

To find out more about fostering or adopting a dog, or to volunteer in any capacity, contact [email protected]