Several injured in weekend accidents

Police report that there were 27 traffic accidents over the past weekend.

Most serious among them was a crash on Sunday just before midnight on Esterley Tibbetts Highway involving a Honda ACTY truck and a Jaguar S-Type sedan. The driver of the truck, which overturned, underwent surgery for his injuries at Cayman Islands Hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

The driver of the Jaguar was also injured and was treated and released from Cayman Islands Hospital.

Esterley Tibbetts was also the site of a Saturday-night accident. Police said a southbound bicyclist was hit by a light-colored van at 10 p.m. near Lakeside Apartments. The van left the scene. The cyclist is in stable condition at Cayman Islands Hospital.