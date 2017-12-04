Cayman’s mustachioed men made an impressive showing in support of men’s health Friday night for the raucous close of MOvember.

The annual month of fundraising and health advocacy supports cancer screenings and education by challenging men to grow out their moustaches for the month of November.

The boisterous crowd for Friday’s closing ceremony at Calico Jack’s did not disappoint in its enthusiasm for men’s health, said Cayman Islands Cancer Society Operations Manager Jennifer Weber.

“This year, the joint efforts of the MO Committee, all the participants and supporters meant so much because the Cancer Society had a very big year. 2017 required the most financial aid in our organization’s 22-year history. More people have needed financial aid than ever before, so we were grateful to be able to help,” Ms. Weber said.

“Whenever the community supports us with fundraising, it helps us help others in Cayman. So far we have incurred over $40,000 of expenses helping men diagnosed with cancer who came to us for financial help. We are grateful for the help, but our work never ends because the patients keep coming.”

MO Bro David Pursley, dressed as a high school sports coach, claimed the evening’s highest honor as Man of MOvember. He gave an impassioned acceptance speech, reminding the public, “There is no ‘I’ in team,” and dedicated the victory to the crowd.

Competitor Iain Gow proved that often less is more, taking the title in the Barely MO category and inspiring supporters to chant to his name.

MO Bros flash their ‘staches in support of men’s health 1 of 6

Jo Austin, dressed as Futurama’s Dr. Zoidberg, grabbed her fourth consecutive win in the MO Sisters category.

Appeal for cancer registry

While MOvember activities have ended, the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry sent out a reminder that the fight against cancer continues. The Cancer Registry is appealing to male cancer survivors to come forward and add their information to its database.

The anonymous information will help researchers better understand cancer trends in the Cayman Islands population.

Cancer registrar Amanda Nicholson said despite the increase in registration this year, the voluntary registration rate by men remains low.

“Though MOvember has ended, we want to continue the awareness of men’s health issues such as prostate and testicular cancer, two of the most common types of cancers among men. In addition, we want to promote the important role male survivors can play in the development of effective cancer programs by helping us to gain more insight into how cancer is affecting the male population in our country,” Ms. Nicholson said.

Registration takes a few minutes and can be done in person or via email.

To register on the Cayman Islands Cancer Registry, cancer survivors should contact Ms. Nicholson at 244-2560 or [email protected]