2017 CUC Primary Football League semifinal review

Cayman Prep and CIS to meet in Under 11 final

The stage is set for next Saturday’s championship games in the 2017 CUC Primary Football League and Girls’ Primary Football League. Semifinals for boys and girls were contested Saturday at the Annex Field.

GPFL Champions Cup

Reigning girls champions St. Ignatius will defend their title in the Champions Cup when they face Cayman Prep in the final. The St. Ignatius girls overcame Cayman International School 1-0 for the second year running, while Cayman Prep outlasted Prospect Primary 4-0.

In the third-place game, CIS will play Prospect Primary.

GPFL Consolation Cup

In the Consolation Cup, Sir John A. Cumber will play Savannah Primary in next week’s final. The young ladies from West Bay showed great composure in a 2-0 semifinal penalty shootout victory over George Town Primary when neither school was able to find the back of the net during regular time or extra time.

PFL Under 9 Champions Cup

In a rematch of last year’s Under 9 Champions Cup final, CIS ‘A’ avenged last year’s sudden death penalty loss to their rivals Cayman Prep ‘A’ with a convincing 3-0 victory in Saturday’s first semifinal. A strike from Chaz Ruddick in the 9th minute and a double from Hayden Keens in the 26th and 33rd minutes sealed the win for CIS.

In the second semifinal, St. Ignatius defeated Prospect Primary 3-0 with two goals from Kyan Okoli and one from Patrick Roberts. CIS ‘A’ will face St. Ignatius next week for the Under 9 championship.

Cayman Prep ‘A’ will play Prospect Primary for third place.

PFL Under 9 Consolation Cup

CIS ‘B’ downed Cayman Prep ‘B’ 2-1 in penalties in their semifinal contest to set up a final showdown with Triple C, who overcame Bodden Town Primary 1-0 in the second semifinal.

PFL Under 11 Champions Cup

In a rematch of last year’s exciting Under 11 Champions Cup final, defending champions Cayman Prep will face CIS in next week’s final.

In Saturday’s first semifinal, Cayman Prep beat St. Ignatius 4-0 thanks to goals from Jakub Neveril, Jaxon Cover, Sean Byles and Zachary Brooks, and in the second semifinal, CIS defeated Red Bay Primary 6-0 with goals from Gavin Sunley (2), Paul Morineau (2), Danny Lyne and Thomas Isabel.

The third place game will be contested between St. Ignatius and Red Bay Primary.

PFL Under 11 Consolation Cup

For the first time in Primary Football League history a playoff game was hosted in Cayman Brac, as Cayman Brac welcomed George Town Primary for one of two semifinals. Cayman Brac came out 4-1 victors and will face Triple C in next week’s final, as Triple C defeated South Sound Schools 4-3 in the second semifinal.

Triple C and South Sound Schools needed a penalty shootout to decide a winner as both schools were locked at 2-2 at the end of full time and extra time. Triple C prevailed 2-1 in the deciding penalty shootout.

The 2017 CUC PFL and GPFL finals and third-place games take place Saturday at the Annex Field.