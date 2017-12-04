Trade and Business Licensing Board announces holiday hours

The Trade and Business Licensing Board will hold its last meeting of the year on Dec. 12. Meetings will resume in 2018 on Jan. 9, the Department of Commerce and Investment announced Friday.

People seeking renewals and grants of their trade and business licenses before the end of the year have until Friday to submit their applications to the Department of Commerce and Investment. Applications received after that will not be processed until next year.

However, Department of Commerce and Investment staff will continue accepting grant and renewal applications, and collecting all associated payments throughout this month.

Applications can be submitted at the Business Licensing Counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Trade-and-business licensing forms and general information are available at www.dci.gov.ky.

For the Christmas holiday, the Department of Commerce and Investment’s Grand Cayman office, including the Business Licensing Counter, will close at noon on Dec. 22, and reopen at 9 a.m. on Dec. 27. For New Year’s Eve, the office and the counter will close at noon on Dec. 29 and reopen at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The department’s Cayman Brac office will close on Dec. 18 and re-open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 2.

For more information regarding trade and business, liquor, tobacco, and special economic zone license applications, call 945-0943 or email [email protected]