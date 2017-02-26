Police are appealing to the public to help track down a boat stolen from its secured anchorage inside Governor’s Sound.

The boat had been anchored near mangroves in the vicinity of the Cayman Islands Yacht Club, police said.

It was discovered missing around 11 a.m. Thursday and was last seen around 6 p.m. the evening before. The boat, named Sea Star, is a white, 27-foot center console, with a torn Bimini brown top laid down in the vessel.

Anyone with information to call the Joint Marine Unit at 649-7710. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).