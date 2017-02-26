Red Cross raffles trip to Miami

The Cayman Islands Red Cross is raffling a weekend at the Crown Plaza in Miami. The grand prize includes two Cayman Airways tickets and two nights at the hotel at the Miami International Airport.

Other prizes include a two-night staycation at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, a Samsung LTE tablet from FLOW, and dinner for six at Lobster Pot.

Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at locations across Grand Cayman every Saturday until the ticket drawing on May 31. Locations include Foster’s at the Strand and at Countryside, Savannah, on Feb. 25; Foster’s at the Strand on March 4; Foster’s Countryside and Cost-U-Less on March 11; Cost-U-Less and Hurley’s on March 18; and Foster’s at the Strand and Airport Center on March 25.

For a full list of locations in April and May, contact the Red Cross at [email protected]