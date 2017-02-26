CUC engineer seconded to Arizona power company

Caribbean Utilities Company engineer Corey Miller has been seconded for a year to Tucson Electric Power in Tucson, Arizona.

According to the company, this is the first time it has participated in a secondment, which enables Mr. Miller to train and gain experience at another utility.

“When I was offered the secondment, there was no hesitation in saying yes,” Mr. Miller said in a press release. “I thought of it as a great opportunity for career development. TEP is a larger and more established company in a different jurisdiction and the opportunities for exposure are endless.

“I will be exposed to a wider array of projects and types of work which would not be available in Cayman.”

In the release, the company stated that Mr. Miller has been living in Arizona for just over a month and has been settling into his new role and environment.

Manager of Engineering Project Management Geoff Bradmon, to whom Mr. Miller reports, said, “Corey has fitted in well and is doing a great job integrating himself into the team. He has already made an impression on TEP as he was selected for the employee spotlight at the company’s quarterly ‘All Hands’ meeting.”

During the year, Mr. Miller will be gaining knowledge and experience working in each department within the Arizona utilities organization.

“If I have to choose one specific area of focus during my year here, it will probably be with the Renewable Energy Group,” Mr. Miller said. “I am keenly interested in this area especially following my recent involvement in CUC’s Integrated Resource Plan study, where I learnt that renewable energy will play a very big role in shaping the country’s future energy supply.” Mr. Miller is a CUC scholarship recipient who has been with the company for four years.