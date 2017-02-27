A coroner’s inquiry is taking place into the “unexplained” death of a Cayman Islands woman following surgery earlier this month.

Lisa Turner was discharged from Chrissie Tomlinson Hospital after surgery but developed an illness and died several days later after being taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

An autopsy was conducted last week. Police, in coordination with the coroner, are leading inquiries into what happened.

Chrissie Tomlinson Hospital officials confirmed the hospital has suspended the privileges of an outside physician involved with the case as an interim measure pending further investigations.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokeswoman said detectives are investigating the matter as an “unexplained death.

“A post-mortem examination has been conducted, but the investigation will take some time to progress as further test results are awaited. The findings will be shared with the family, and also during the inquest conducted by the coroner,” the police spokeswoman said.

A spokesperson for the privately owned Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital said the hospital conducted an internal investigation on all routine processes and procedures related to the case and found that all were followed.

“The external physician directly involved with the patient has all privileges suspended from Chrissie Tomlinson as of Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017,” the spokeswoman added. She said this was a precautionary measure pending further investigations, and no other staff were affected.

The Medical and Dental Council, the professional regulatory body, issued a two line statement in response to questions from the Cayman Compass. It said, “The MDC is aware of the passing of Lisa Turner, and expresses their most sincere condolences to her family and friends. As the body that regulates registered medical practitioners, this matter will certainly be discussed by the MDC at their next scheduled meeting.

“The MDC recognizes the public interest aspect of this matter, however at this juncture, with limited information available, it would be premature to comment further.”

The Health Services Authority stated,“The HSA extends condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Turner. As this is a coroner’s case, it would be inappropriate for HSA to comment at this time.”