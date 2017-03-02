The new Camana Bay Corporate Volleyball League, a Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation-sanctioned event, started on Feb. 22.

The series will run for eight weeks with eight corporate teams. Games are played Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Camana Bay has also allotted Tuesday evenings for the teams’ practice times.

Teams include: PwC, Maples, Maples FS, KPMG, Silver Wheaton, DART, CNB, and Deloitte, which include players of varied ages and levels of experiences.

The opening night saw some great action between opposing teams, a press release states, playing best of three sets in initial pool play before games culminate in a bracket playoff for the finals. So far, it looks like CNB is in the lead as the only team with a win in two sets. Of the other winning teams, the big surprise was from the underdog, Silver Wheaton, which saw promising youngsters battle KPMG to take the third set after a nail-biter in the second. Maples FS and Deloitte were pretty well matched, taking turns leading at similar differentials until Deloitte captured the momentum and took the third set for the win.

The league will resume March 8, and fans and spectators are encouraged to come out and watch all the action at the ARC at Camana Bay.

Results

PwC lost to Maples in three sets (14-25, 25-23, 11-15).

KPMG lost to Silver Wheaton in three sets (21-25, 27-25, 10-15).

DART lost to CNB in two sets (11-25, 9-25).

Maples FS lost to Deloitte in three sets (25-12, 13-25, 11-15).

Additional coverage is on the CIVF Facebook page @caymanisvolleyball.and official website www.civf.ky.