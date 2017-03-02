Jeannette Walls, author of the memoir “The Glass Castle,” will be the headline speaker at the “Power of the Purse” luncheon on March 24 to benefit the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

Ms. Walls’s memoir was the inspiration for the movie adaptation, to be released this year, starring Brie Larson and Naomi Watts.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Scotiabank, will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

“The Glass Castle” has been on the New York Times best-seller list for more than six years. It has sold 4.5 million copies in the United States alone and has been translated into 22 languages. It was named one of the “Top 10 Books of the Decade” by Amazon, and has won numerous awards including the Christopher Award, the American Library Association’s Alex Award, and the Books for Better Living Award.

In the memoir, Ms. Walls describes growing up in the desert of the American Southwest and then in a West Virginia mining town with her three siblings and the brilliant, unorthodox, irresponsible parents who manage at once to neglect them, love them and teach them to face their fears, a press release states.

Ms. Walls left West Virginia at 16, moved to New York City and eventually became a well-known columnist for New York magazine and MSNBC.com. She has also appeared on a number of television and radio shows.

According to a press release, Ms. Walls will “discuss her compelling story, sharing anecdotes from throughout her life with an inspiring message of triumph about confronting your past and facing your fears, how we all have more in common than we think and why our flaws are sometimes our greatest assets.”

The organizers will recognize outstanding women in the community with the introduction of the Power of Positive Change Award. Members of the public can nominate an outstanding woman and/or organization making positive changes supporting diversity and inclusion in the Cayman Islands.

To nominate an outstanding woman and/or organization or to purchase tickets ($150 per person or $1,350 for a table) contact Jennifer O’Leary at [email protected] or call 815-4313.

Ms. Walls is author of “The Glass Castle” memoir, which is the inspiration for the movie adaptation, to be released this year, starring Brie Larson and Naomi Watts.