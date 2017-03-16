Health City Cayman Islands has picked up Canadian boxing champion Steven Wilcox as its sports ambassador.

Mr. Wilcox, known as “The Piranha,” holds the North American Boxing Association title for super lightweight. He turned professional in 2012 and claimed the title of Canadian lightweight champion in 2013.

Mr. Wilcox is from Hamilton, Ontario, where Health City Cayman Islands has an office to assist Canadian patients.

He visited Grand Cayman in January for the Island Rumble boxing showcase, hosted by World Boxing Organization welterweight super champion Manny Pacquiao.

Mr. Wilcox became involved with Health City at that time, when he toured the facility and was introduced to the cardiac program, Have a Heart Cayman Islands.

After the January showcase, Mr. Pacquiao teamed up with the Have a Heart program through his Philippines-based charity, Emmanuel and Jinkee’s Heart Foundation.

Mr. Wilcox said he was moved by the trip, in part due to his personal experience. He often fights to benefit the Robbie Wilcox Foundation, which honors his brother, who died from brain cancer at the age of 7.

“I lost my older brother at a very young age to brain cancer. The Wilcox family is dedicated to helping charities supporting children with healthcare needs. Have a Heart Cayman Islands is an amazing organization that we will be supporting at our hometown title belt events,” Mr. Wilcox said in a press statement.

Mr. Wilcox comes from a family of boxers. His father, Bob Wilcox, runs the Steeltown Boxing Club in Ontario. Three of his brothers are current Canadian boxing champions and one is a professional boxer.

Mr. Wilcox’s next fight is March 18.