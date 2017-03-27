MLA Connolly bows out of election

George Town MLA Winston Connolly ended months of speculation Monday afternoon announcing that he would not seek re-election this year.

Mr. Connolly, a first-time member of the Legislative Assembly, was elected in May 2013 as an independent and shortly after joined the Progressives coalition as a backbencher.

He left the ruling administration in early 2016 after falling out with the government leadership.

Mr. Connolly said Monday that it was a great honor to serve the Caymanian people and that he felt “humbled” that voters had enough confidence in him to elect him four years ago.

“But I do not love politics,” Mr. Connolly said during a “personal explanation” statement in the Legislative Assembly. “I will not offer myself as a candidate for re-election. I will go back to being a husband for my wife and father to my children. I will be the first to admit they have suffered and have been affected by my … role.”

Mr. Connolly said many people had urged him to run again in George Town, but that he declined “running for the sake of winning.”

“[Running] just for the sake of politics is not enough,” he said.