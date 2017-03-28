Watch as 20,300 cruise ship passengers pour into George Town

The George Town waterfront saw one of its busiest days of the year Tuesday, with six cruise ships bringing in more than 20,300 passengers, according to the Port Authority.
The Freedom of the Seas brought in 4,530 passengers, with the remaining tourists arriving on Disney Magic, Westerdam, MSC Divina, Celebrity Reflection and Norwegian Epic. – PHOTO: Alvaro Serey
Well as I was saying from last year we have NO problem handling more then 20,000 people in George Town. It didn’t cause a problem with traffic. We had one constable who helped stop passengers when it needed too. Everything was fine except for building a proper cruise ship facility and having 20,000 people come to Grand Cayman 5 days a week. But this summer the Tourism industry will suffer with one ship days and 3 days of business one week then 4 days the next. Still delays on something that should have been in place 35 years ago.
Cruise ship berthing would not solve days with 6 ships in port! Interesting to see the mega cruise ships coming to Grand Cayman when they said they would not come until the new port berthing was constructed.
Jay I agree , and that just shows us that the Cruise line would do what they want and when they want to as long as it’s benifical to them .
But this cruise ship dock is still a scary thing to me , knowing that our competitor to the north is coming to life again .
Who does Mr Miller work for?. I drive along the seafront every morning and even 3 of 4 cruise ships can cause severe delays, not to mention the pictured “Trolly Roger” which crawls up and down South Church St at a walking pace often with several dozen cars behind. It should be ticketed for obstructing traffic.
No question that Cayman desperately needs new docking facilities asap. Georgetown is too small for this many cruisers. We’ll talk about this till we’re all dead, and Cuba gets it all.