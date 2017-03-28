Watch as 20,300 cruise ship passengers pour into George Town

By
Staff
-

The George Town waterfront saw one of its busiest days of the year Tuesday, with six cruise ships bringing in more than 20,300 passengers, according to the Port Authority.

The Freedom of the Seas brought in 4,530 passengers, with the remaining tourists arriving on Disney Magic, Westerdam, MSC Divina, Celebrity Reflection and Norwegian Epic. – PHOTO: Alvaro Serey

13
7

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

5 COMMENTS

  1. Well as I was saying from last year we have NO problem handling more then 20,000 people in George Town. It didn’t cause a problem with traffic. We had one constable who helped stop passengers when it needed too. Everything was fine except for building a proper cruise ship facility and having 20,000 people come to Grand Cayman 5 days a week. But this summer the Tourism industry will suffer with one ship days and 3 days of business one week then 4 days the next. Still delays on something that should have been in place 35 years ago.

    0

    10

  4. Who does Mr Miller work for?. I drive along the seafront every morning and even 3 of 4 cruise ships can cause severe delays, not to mention the pictured “Trolly Roger” which crawls up and down South Church St at a walking pace often with several dozen cars behind. It should be ticketed for obstructing traffic.

    11

    0

LEAVE A REPLY