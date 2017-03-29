BritCay limits Health City coverage to cardiac care

Insurance provider BritCay announced Wednesday that it will only authorize and reimburse for cardiac-related procedures at Health City Cayman Islands, effective April 1. Other procedures will not be covered, the company said.

Health City Cayman Islands director Gene Thompson said the announcement came as a surprise.

“This has come [as] a total surprise to us, without any warning or notice. We have provided excellent care at very competitive prices and continue to do that” Mr. Thompson said.

Non-cardiac procedures will not be covered at Health City by BritCay unless “deemed emergent and pre-certification/authorization has been obtained.”

Procedures already scheduled and authorized before April 1 will be allowed to proceed, BritCay said in a press statement.

The insurance provider said it contracted Health City in 2014, when the hospital opened, for tertiary-level cardiac care. Since then, the hospital has expanded its services, offering a procedures and treatments, including orthopedics, pediatrics, pulmonary, oncology and neurology.

“BritCay must now ensure that all services provided at Health City Cayman Islands are compliant with our contractual requirements. It will take us some time to do this evaluation,” the company said.