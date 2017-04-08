NEW: Cyclist injured in hit and run

A 69-year-old cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning in George Town.
Police said a car and the man’s bicycle collided around 12.15 a.m. near the Rubis gas station on Eastern Avenue.
“The motor vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival,” according to a police statement on the incident.
The cyclist was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for non life threatening injuries and subsequently discharged, police said.
Police are investigating the incident and are asking if anyone has any information to call Traffic Management on 649-6254 or 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).
I am a keen cyclist myself but only during daylight hours.
Very sorry to hear about another hit and run accident. I wish the cyclist a speedy recovery.
Did he see the vehicle that hit him?
What actually happened? Did the car come to close and side swipe h8m? Was the car coming out of a turning?
Did he have lights on his bike?
Too often I drive along our streets at night to suddenly come across unlit bicycles being peddled by people in dark clothing.