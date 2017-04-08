NEW: Cyclist injured in hit and run

A 69-year-old cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning in George Town.

Police said a car and the man’s bicycle collided around 12.15 a.m. near the Rubis gas station on Eastern Avenue.

“The motor vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival,” according to a police statement on the incident.

The cyclist was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated for non life threatening injuries and subsequently discharged, police said.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking if anyone has any information to call Traffic Management on 649-6254 or 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided via Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).