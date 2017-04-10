Police seek 2 suspects in Foster’s shooting

Two men are being sought in connection with the armed robbery of an armored van in the Foster’s Food Fair grocery store parking lot Saturday night.

Close to a dozen shots were fired in the incident at the store’s Airport location, according to witnesses. Two of those bullets hit the arm and the leg of a security guard working for the armored van company. The guard remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released the description of the two suspects Monday afternoon – nearly 48 hours after the armored vehicle robbery occurred – as well as a photograph of the white Honda CR-V the two men used to flee the robbery scene.

“Police are appealing for witnesses and community assistance in their investigation into the armed robbery,” an RCIPS statement released Monday noted. “Multiple shots were fired by two men, both of whom were armed with faces covered during the robbery of the armored vehicle.”

The descriptions of the two robbers were given as follows: Suspect No. 1 – About 6 feet tall, wearing black or dark colored clothing; Suspect No. 2 – Between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, wearing jeans and a grey/white hoodie shirt.

Police also released a photograph of a white Honda CR-V, with a model year of between 1997 and 2000. There is no license plate on the vehicle in the photograph provided by police.

“The [SUV] exited the Foster’s parking lot on the airport side, making a right turn toward the mini-roundabout and Mango Tree [bar and restaurant],” the police statement indicated. “We are aware that several people were on scene that evening. There may be some who have not yet spoken to police about what they saw or others who have been in contact with us but may have remembered a new detail that could be of significance.”

Foster’s Managing Director Woody Foster said Monday that the grocery store was reviewing closed-circuit television cameras that are positioned around the store in efforts to assist the police. The store is also reviewing its security procedures in light of Saturday’s shooting, but nothing has been decided yet.

No one inside the Foster’s store was affected during the robbery/shooting. In fact, Mr. Foster said many shoppers simply continued on their way after the gunshots rang out.

He said Saturday night is one of the busiest nights of the week for the airport Foster’s store and that there easily could have been multiple victims from the gunfire.

“This really could have been a lot worse,” Mr. Foster said.

It was also the second robbery/shooting involving an armored vehicle since the start of the year. The other shooting happened on Feb. 20 on Eastern Avenue outside a money transfer business.

The RCIPS asked anyone with information to contact detectives directly on their mobile phone numbers: Detective Inspector Collins Oremule (936-8746) or Detective Sergeant Anderson Taylor (925-3075).

Anonymous tips can be phoned into the RCIPS tip line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based call center for Cayman Crime Stoppers at 800-8477.