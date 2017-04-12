Bodden Town fishermen using the Coe Wood Public Beach marine channel and boating facilities now have a new table for cleaning fish.

For some time, fishermen in the community were suggesting that a table to clean fish along with some kind of sun shade would be nice to have. Before the construction of the new table, fishermen were using an old wooden electrical spool to clean their fish.

“It was something I wanted done a long time ago, but for various reason it wasn’t.

“I decided to bite the bullet and pay for this to be done out of my own pocket, and contractor Hugh Bush Sr. gave a good price to do it,” said Bodden Town MLA Osbourne Bodden.

Mr. Bodden said he bought the lumber materials needed and Mr. Bush designed the table and built it with help from workers.

“I’m very happy with it. Now the fishermen have some place to clean their catch properly,” he said.

Mr. Bodden also said he has plans to build a small dock for fishermen to tie up their boats, and he is looking at covering the existing cleaning table in Frank Sound.

“I trust the fishermen will appreciate it,” he said.