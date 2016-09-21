The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, in partnership with the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands and crew members of Carnival Cruise Lines’ Dream and Sensation, got together recently to take part in Ocean Conservancy’s annual International Coastal Clean-up program.

Volunteers donated their time and effort to assist in cleaning the Coe Wood public beach area in Bodden Town on Sept. 15.

According to Ocean Conservancy, last year’s coastal clean-up collected more than 18 million pounds of trash globally by nearly 800,000 volunteers.