Youngsters interested in football had fun learning the fundamentals of the game at Bodden Town Primary school on Saturday.

Seventy-five young people turned out to work on improving their talents at a camp held on Sept. 17, designed to instill ball, teamwork and discipline skills, coached by players who have been there and done that.

“The camps have been very successful so far,” said FC international camp technical director and coach Elbert McLean.

“This is the third year we have hosted the one-day football camp in Bodden Town and [we will host one] for the first time in East End on Nov. 5,” he said.

Children were taught the technical part of the game, such as passing, controlling and discipline.

Footballer Dominic Ebanks said he’s only been with the camp two weeks but his aim is to win. “Today was very good and I am looking forward to more practice, I like shooting, dribbling and passing the ball … I just don’t like being in the goal,” he said.

Osbourne Bodden, MLA for Bodden Town, showed his support by joining the youngsters on the field to do some ball passing.

“Anything we can do for the district and the young people in the island is always welcome and it’s my pleasure to continue to support them,” Mr. Bodden said.

Mr. McLean said working with the children is a feeling that money cannot buy.

“It’s a gift the heavenly Father gave me and I am more than happy to share that with the children throughout the island,” he said.

Next Saturday, Mr. McLean will be hosting a “grassroots” camp at the Bodden Town Primary School.

FC president Kennedy Ebanks said, so far, camps had been held in George Town, North Side, Bodden Town and West Bay, as well as at the Lighthouse School and the Fairbanks women’s prison.

“FC International continues to care about the future of the kids in terms of having guest speakers such as Premier Alden McLaughlin, Wil Pineau, Renard Moxam and Lee Ramoon, and I thank everyone who has been involved with FC,” said Mr. Ebanks.

The kids were also provided with T-shirts, snacks and lunch.

FC has been hosting the islandwide camps in the community since 1994. The camps are free to children ages 6-18.