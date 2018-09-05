Letter: Names reflect appreciation

I was delighted to read in your newspaper recently that the Bodden Town Primary School has a Molly Farrell Art Building named after that fine lady, a great friend of ours during our time in Cayman. (1977-89) Cayman does this sort of thing very well – naming buildings, institutions and roads after people who have made such a difference in recent times. Mary Miller and Islay Connolly are two others who spring to mind.

Doing so reflects a concern for and appreciation of each and every individual and their contribution. Here in the UK it would seem that we have to go back to Churchill or even Nelson to do anything of a similar nature.

With every best wish to our friends and all on the beautiful islands.

Mike Spragg