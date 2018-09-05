The Cayman Islands national Gaelic football teams returned this week from representing Cayman in the U.S. Gaelic Athletic Association finals in Philadelphia over the Labor Day weekend.

In the worst conditions of the weekend, the ladies’ national team were unable to play their preferred style of football against a San Diego team who were more comfortable in the wet and windy conditions.

Some late goals from Cayman gave them a chance to steal a victory, but they ran out of time.

The men’s team had their most successful campaign in the history of the club with a breakthrough win over the Austin Celtic Cowboys at the quarterfinal stage.

Cayman then defeated the Seattle Gaels in the semifinal to win through to their first ever championship decider.

In a bruising encounter against the OC Wild Geese, fatigue eventually caught up with Cayman. Despite a huge effort from Cayman’s men, the opposition from California were clinical and deserved champions.

The national teams play in the USGAA national championship over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, every year.

For anyone who wants to get involved in Gaelic football in Cayman, it kicks off in January with the Mixed 9s and the league season runs from February to June.

Organizers say new players are always welcome. The club reflects the multicultural demographic of Cayman with many converting from rugby, soccer, basketball, American football and even ice hockey.

For more information, email [email protected] with any questions.