Young tennis players showed their mettle at the fifth tournament in the PwC Junior Circuit, held at the Courts at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, late last month.

Albert Berksoy, Willow Wilkinson and Jake Booker won the 10 & Under, 14 & Under and 18 & Under singles titles, respectively.

The event, held Aug. 24-26, was the fifth tournament in the PwC Junior Circuit, organized by the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands and sponsored by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Despite being the end of the summer holidays, there was a good turnout with 20 players in the singles and eight in the doubles. All players displayed superb tennis skills and sportsmanship.

Albert Bersksoy won the 10 & Under by defeating Milana Thompson 6-2, 6-4 in the finals, with newcomer Lea Neverilova placing third.

In the 14 & Under category, Willow Wilkinson displayed dominance and did not drop a set the entire tournament. She defeated Sebastian Bjuroe, 6-2, 6-2, in the finals. Phin Ellison came third and Ben Priaulx won the consolation.

Jake Booker won the 18 & Under and defeated Oskar Bjuroe, 7-5, 6-0, in the finals; Jakub Neveril came third.

In the doubles, Jake Booker and Oskar Bjuroe won the 18 & Under, defeating siblings George and Anna Zimmerman while Rafael Wejbora and Albert Berksoy won the 14 & Under doubles, beating Phin Ellison and Danny Kish.

The final round of the PwC Junior Circuit will be held at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club from Sept. 28 to 30.