New stove a welcome donation for preschool

RiteStart Day-Care and Preschool in Savannah recently received a welcome donation from a local business.

The early childhood care and education center, which opened in 2013, enrolls kids from birth up to 4 years old. According to a press release, RiteStart manager Aysha Munroe said the school takes pride in preparing home-cooked food using local ingredients, with the health and happiness of the kids always a priority.

The release states that when Home Gas heard that the school was in desperate need of a new stove to serve the healthy and nutritious breakfasts and lunches needed for the kids, the company decided to step in to help.

“At Home Gas, community involvement is embraced at all levels of our company and an important part of our brand values,” said Home Gas general manager Gregg Radley.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide the hard-working staff of RiteStart with a new stove so they have the means necessary to provide good quality food to these young children.”

Ms. Munroe expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying: “[This] will assist us in providing our students with the best early childhood experience.”