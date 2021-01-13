Bidders sought for construction of Bodden Town school hall

Government is accepting proposals for construction of a new assembly hall at the Theoline L. McCoy Primary School in Bodden Town.

The tender bid process for the 12,633-square-foot hall and 2,345-square-foot covered walkway, closes on 29 Jan.

In October last year, Education Ministry Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome told legislators at a Finance Committee meeting that construction of the project was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, and was likely to take 14 months to complete.

Speaking at the same meeting, in response to a request for an update on the project from Bodden Town East lawmaker Dwayne Seymour, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly admitted that the new hall was “long, long overdue”.

Seymour had told legislators that Bodden Town had been promised the new school hall and canteen for over a decade.

A request for proposals was issued on 30 Nov.

Government has earlier stated that the school hall is also expected to double as a hurricane shelter that can accommodate up to 322 people.