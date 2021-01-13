Supermarkets included in George Town shuttle routes

The recently launched free shuttle service in George Town has expanded its routes to include supermarkets.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, following feedback from the public, the hop-on, hop-off bus service is now taking passengers to Foster’s Airport Centre and Kirk Market.

The shuttle service, which runs two routes every weekday, from 8am to 6pm, was launched in November to help reduce the amount of traffic in central George Town and cut down on carbon emissions from cars.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew said in the release, “Now that the George Town shuttle service has been operating for just over a month, it is starting to gain recognition within the community and for the week of January 4 to 8, we had 182 users. We want this growth to continue and so have introduced new routes based upon invaluable feedback.”

The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure’s Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine said the shuttle service had been developed to help the public navigate George Town, while addressing traffic and parking issues.

“We want to ensure that we are offering what our community members need and so we asked for feedback. Our service users told us that they need help getting to and from major supermarkets. We listened and have developed new lines that should see even more people benefitting from the shuttles,” she added.

George Town Revitalisation Project Manager Colin Lumsden, in the statement, also encouraged further feedback from the public.

“We still see lots of traffic in central George Town over lunch periods,” he said, “and are eager to hear from the people that drive around at these times [to] see if we can adapt our shuttles to meet their needs. If we can gain this important understanding of our community’s needs and wants, we can truly make an impact on traffic congestion.”

The shuttle service runs in continuous loops, aiming to visit each stop in 15-minute intervals.

Here are the stops on each route:

Route 1

Behind Immigration Building Cayman National Bank Foster’s – Airport Centre Farmers’ Market Credit Union The Pines Retirement Home Rear of Health Services Authority Front of Health Services Authority Opposite George Town Police Station, Elgin Avenue Heroes Square, Edward Street Old Scotia Bank, Albert Panton Street Anderson Square, Shedden Road Government Administration Building

Route 2

Behind Immigration Building The Pines Retirement Home Rear of Health Services Authority Front of Health Services Authority Opposite Police Station, Elgin Avenue Heroes Square, Edward Street Burger King on waterfront Kirk Market WORC/NAU office, Mary Street Anderson Square Government Administration Building

Members of the public can give feedback at https://www.energy.gov.ky/george-town-shuttle-service or can message via Facebook @CaymanEnergy.