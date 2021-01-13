Business in brief

Grant Thornton Cayman expands graduate programme

Two new members have joined the graduate programme of Grant Thornton’s audit, tax and advisory practice in the Cayman Islands, bringing the total number of Caymanian graduates to 10.

The latest participants in the 2020 programme are Alyssa McLaughlin, 22, and Nicole Malyk, 19.

McLaughlin has graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in accounting from University of Tampa and is studying for a master of accounting degree. As she continues to progress, McLaughlin will then complete her CPA, while working at Grant Thornton.

Malyk is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in accounting, before she will embark on the master’s degree and CPA designation.

Dara Keogh, managing partner of Grant Thornton in the Cayman Islands said: “We are very proud of our graduate programme and see it as one of our critical success factors. The graduate program enables us to attract fresh talent to the firm and provide young Caymanians an opportunity to qualify as professional accountants with the right kind of structured support. This will include a financial grant, industry training and fantastic career prospects, from a global brand with a significant local footprint.”

Applications for 2021 programme places will open early this year, with more information available at grantthornton.ky.

Chainlink sponsors Code(Cayman)

Chainlink, a provider of decentralised, open-source oracle solutions, has joined Code(Cayman) as a main sponsor for 2021 to help provide inclusive learning opportunities in technology to residents of the Cayman Islands.

“For Chainlink, community is a crucial part of our development,” Yaroslav Pshenitsyn, director of operations for Chainlink, said in a press release. “We are passionate about supporting blockchain developers and it is an honor to partner with Code(Cayman) on this community initiative.”

The sponsorship will allow Code(Cayman) to expand its programmes and provide continuing education opportunities to those students that demonstrate the aspirations and keen interest to pursue computer programming as a career.

Tracey Walker, Code(Cayman) mentor, said the partnership with Chainlink is a major development for 2021. “As a mentor, it’s a privilege to be involved in such an inspiring, high caliber program to help foster technology and learning in the Cayman Islands.”

Anyone interested in registering or mentoring for a Code(Cayman) programme, should email [email protected]

Harneys announces global practice head, partner promotions

Harneys announced that Henry Mander is the new global practice head of trusts. Mander leads the firm’s BVI and Cayman Islands trusts practice and works with both private and institutional clients, including banks and trust companies.

Meanwhile, John McCarroll and Chris Pease have been promoted to partner.

McCarroll is a member of our British Virgin Islands litigation team. He has been a silk since 2013 and acts and advises in all areas of commercial work with a particular emphasis on shareholder disputes, restructuring, trusts, fraud and asset recovery.

Pease advises on all aspects of commercial disputes and insolvency matters specialising in disputes involving fraud and bribery; asset recovery; applications for interim injunctive relief; and applications for pre-action and third-party disclosure.

In addition, the firm promoted Kimberly Crabbe-Adams, Sonia Hamshaw, Valentina Hadjisoteriou, Marcia McFarlane, James Smith, Sarah Thompson, and Carolynn Vivian to counsel.