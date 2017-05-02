UPDATE 3—00:20: Four people were killed in what Police Commissioner Derek Byrne described as a “horrific” two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening on Austin Conolly Dr. in East End.

A Honda Accord and a Kia Rio collided head-on about 7:15 p.m.

The Kia, from Andy’s Rent-A-Car, was carrying three people — a male and two females. All three are deceased.

Commissioner Byrne confirmed that the occupants of the rental were U.K. visitors.

The second vehicle in the collision was ​carrying two adults and one child. The adult driver is deceased. The child and adult passenger were taken to hospital.

The child appeared to escape with non-life-threatening injuries, but police officers said he still received serious injuries from the crash.

The 27-year-old male Honda passenger’s condition was listed as critical as of late Tuesday.

“It’s a horrific crash,” said Mr. Byrne at the scene. “We’re now trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased through the consulates. We understand they have other [relatives] or friends here on island … but they were here as visitors.”

The accident took place just northeast of the junction with John McLean Drive. That section of road was closed overnight while police do a full accident reconstruction.

It’s not expected to reopen until Wednesday morning.

A police statement released just before midnight Tuesday indicated that the Honda Accord was clocked speeding on police radar moments before it crossed the center line of the road and collided with the rental car.

“The police car was turning around when the accident occurred,” Chief Inspector Patrick Beersingh said. “The accident occurred before police could commence action in relation to the speeding Honda.”

Hundreds of people gathered near the scene Tuesday night, with many vehicles parked on the side of Austin Conolly Dr.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. — Ed.

