50 years ago: Seamen enjoy the chance to visit

In the May 3, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Cayman Brac correspondent Lilian Ritch wrote:

“Visiting home recently we have welcomed the following: Burke Ryan of Tampa, Florida who came to see his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Ryan of Stake Bay and family. Mr. Ryan who is a proprietor of a motor car repair and service station is in touch with the Caymanian community of Tampa and reports on their enthusiasm for the newspaper.

“E. Berkley and Selina Foster of New Orleans were in to visit with their families, Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Foster, the District Commissioner and Capt. R.C. Foster. Berkley is a building contractor. Mrs. Selina tells us: ‘We look forward to the Caymanian each Friday like we do a letter from home.’

“With our seamen – good sailing to our boys who have gone away over the last month including: Ashburn Dilbert, Ernest Ebanks, Freddie Foster, Peter Sanford, Clifford Christian, Raymond Foster, Japheth Walton, Margarito Chantiloupe, and welcome, happy vacation, to Davy Lee Tibbetts. Davy Lee is second engineer on the Richard.

“Constable Rudolph Evans arrived last week to be police officer for the island. Cons. Wm. McLaughlin is being transferred to Grand Cayman.

“Good sailing to more of our seamen recently returned to National Bulk Carrier Ships. To the Ore Convey: Bentley McLean and Evelyn (Prince) Scott, to the Commonwealth: Dario Borden, and to the Ore Transport: Charles (Glen) McLaughlin. Welcome home to O’Neil Hurlstone, Clinton Lewis of Spot Bay, and Shervia Scott of Creek. Good sailing to Raymond Foster, son of Mr. W. Taylor Foster of North East Bay, who is a member of the crew of the new oil carrier Imperial Ottawa of Esso, out of Canada.

“Welcome also Mr. Elmer Tibbetts and family Alma (wife), Stevie, Brenda and Dave of West Bay who have come to the Brac to reside.”