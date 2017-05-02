Youngsters in Little Cayman got an up-close encounter with the National Gallery’s permanent collection in early April, thanks to a new program that takes artwork on the road.

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands’ Art on the Road campaign, which started in February, brings works of art from the gallery’s permanent collection to the community, specifically to primary schoolchildren, according to a press release. Educators and curators from the National Gallery have been visiting schools to make a presentation on the importance of art and how it has the power to tell stories and depict the culture and heritage of the Cayman Islands.

On April 3, gallery director and curator Natalie Urquhart visited Little Cayman’s school, officially known as the Little Cayman Education Services facility, bringing with her images and engaging art activities about the islands’ maritime culture and heritage.

“Art on the Road is an initiative designed to reach every school in Cayman, and to date we’ve traveled to 19 schools and reached 510 students, with support from Digicel,” said Ms. Urquhart.

“It was a real pleasure to visit Brandon, Jhade, Brady and James at the Little Cayman school. We shared stories about Cayman’s strong maritime traditions and created some maritime-inspired artwork to add to their already vibrant classroom display. We hope to continue visiting Little Cayman over the next month and sharing National Gallery resources.”

The visit was well received by the Little Cayman school’s staff and students.

“The National Gallery’s visit to Little Cayman Education Services inspired students to learn more about our culture and heritage,” said Veronica Khan, one of the school’s educators.

“The hands-on art activity together with the Art on the Road presentation highlighted Cayman’s rich history told through the permanent art collection. I look forward to welcoming Ms. Natalie Urquhart back soon.”

For more information on how to get involved in Art on the Road, email [email protected] or call 945-8111.