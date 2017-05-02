The Pitcairn Twins – 15-year-old David and Jade – won both the Under-17 and U-19 categories of this year’s EFG Bank Cayman National Junior Squash Championships.

David scored the first major upset against No. 1 seed in the Boys U-19, Christian Dube. In the final, David met Isaiah Robinson, a fellow Cayman Islands teammate from the Caribbean Area Squash events. David claimed this match and the title 3-0. The U-17 final was against Nathan Maclean, who kept David on his toes throughout the whole match, but David won 3-0, organizers said in a press release.

Jade Pitcairn did not drop a single game in either of her age-group events, and solidified her position as Cayman’s strongest female junior player, the press release states. In the U-17 final she defeated Kali Maclean. In the U-19 final, Jade was up against Emma Turnbull, who has put a lot of training time in this past year, and it showed, the press release states. The rallies were very close and both girls were really testing each other with some fantastic shots, but Jade took the first game 11-5. The second game ended 11-7. The third game was also very competitive, but Jade claimed the title with a score of 11-6.