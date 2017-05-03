50 years ago: Spencer Bodden sets off to sea

In the May 3, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, Bodden Town correspondent Floris McCoy wrote:

“Leaving on Monday to spend a few months in the USA was Miss Victorine Berry. “Mr. Spencer Bodden, one of our promising young men and a fine Sunday School attendee, left Bodden Town this week to become an employee of National Bulk Carriers. We wish for Spencer a very good year.

“Mrs. Selkirk Watler and little son left for New Jersey.

“Mr. Anton Bodden, MLA of this district, who attended the funeral of the late Prime Minister of Jamaica, Sir Donald Sangster, returned home on April 20. Mr. Bodden feels very fortunate to have had the opportunity of attending such a great state funeral. He was very impressed with the kindness and hospitality shown to him and he met and saw many other foreign representatives and dignitaries. He was pleased to have represented Grand Cayman.

“Mrs. Willie Wood is in Cayman Brac for two weeks visiting her son, Mr. Hartwell Wood, a teacher there.

“Mr. Ransford Terry left for Jamaica.”