The National Trust is turning to technology to offer a new way of experiencing Bodden Town’s historic Mission House.

According to a press release, the Trust has launched a new online feature which provides a virtual walk-through of the property.

“The virtual walk-through consists of a set of high resolution, 360-degree panoramic images that users can fully control with their mouse, trackpad or finger,” the release states, noting this new feature was made possible with support from IRG – International Realty Group.

“It can also be downloaded for use on Google Cardboard goggles or the Samsung Gear VR headsets. This allows visitors to move around any of the rooms in the Mission House and offers a glimpse of the traditional building styles, materials and furniture contained within this beautifully restored property.”

The Trust states that it is hoped that the new feature will complement the National Trust’s guided tours of the Mission House. They are available Monday through Friday and take visitors back to an earlier time in Cayman, telling the many stories of the families who resided there and showcasing artifacts from their lives.

Tours can be reserved by contacting the National Trust at [email protected] or by calling 749-1121.