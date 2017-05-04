A 21-year-old resident of Bodden Town appeared in Summary Court on Thursday facing charges from a shooting incident along Eastern Avenue in the early hours of April 27.

Luciano Estevan Jackson Martinez is charged with unlawfully attempting to cause the death of a named male (attempted murder), wounding a named female with intent to do her grievous bodily harm, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The brand and caliber of the firearm were not specified.

Patrick Moran, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, told Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez that the Crown objected to bail. The magistrate refused the bail application made by defense attorney Dennis Brady.

She transmitted all three charges to the Grand Court for mention there on Friday, May 19. The defendant was remanded in custody until then.

Press releases issued by police since the incident indicated that the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the car park outside Bananas Restaurant and Bar in the Dolphin Centre on Eastern Avenue.

Two males dressed in black subsequently made off in the direction of Rock Hole Road. Both the male victim, 24, and the female victim, 20, have since been discharged from hospital.